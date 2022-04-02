NFL announces Bears offseason workout dates

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of their offseason program on Monday, where new head coach Matt Eberflus will meet with his team for the first time.

It’s a season of change for Chicago, who replaced both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace following a disappointing 6-11 outing. Both offense and defense will be learning new schemes under Eberflus and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

The NFL announced the offseason workout dates for the Bears, which includes the start of their offseason program, voluntary minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Offseason program start: April 4

The Bears have a new head coach in place with Matt Eberflus, which means they can begin offseason workout programs on April 4, as the team confirmed. Franchises with returning coaches can’t start their offseason programs until April 18.

Voluntary minicamp: April 19-21

The Bears will hold a voluntary three-day minicamp ahead of the NFL draft and mandatory minicamp in June. It’ll be beneficial as both offense and defense will be learning new schemes under head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

OTA offseason workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7, June 9

The Bears will meet as an entire team, new rookies included, beginning May 16 for the first of nine voluntary OTA practices at Halas Hall, which will include veterans and rookies. They’ll meet May 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26 and June 6, 7 and 9.

Mandatory minicamp: June 14-16

The Bears will hold their mandatory minicamp from June 14-16, which will mark the final organized set of practices before training camp in late July.

