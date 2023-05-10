NFL announces 5 international matchups for 2023

The Arizona Cardinals will not play in any international games in 2023. They played in Mexico City last season.

There will be five international games for the league in 2023.

Those matchups and schedules were announced on Wednesday.

Week 4 (Oct 1): Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

The Jaguars play as host in a London game for the 10th time. This game will be in Wembley Stadium.

Week 5 (Oct 8): Jacksonville Jaguars vs, Buffalo Bills (London)

The Jags will play in London for two consecutive weeks. This time, it will be a road game.

It is the first time a team has played more than one international game in a season.

This game will be played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Week 6 (Oct 15): Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (London)

The Ravens and Titans will play in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, closing out the London schedule of games.

Week 9 (Nov 5): Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt)

The NFL plays games in Germany for the second year in a row. They will do so in at least two more seasons after 2023.

In 2022, one game was in Munich.

In 2023, the Dolphins and Chiefs face off in the first of two games in Frankfurt at Frankfurt Stadium.

Week 10 (Nov 12): Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Frankfurt)

This matchup closes out the international schedule.

