NFL announces 5-game international schedule
Prior to the Raiders relocating to Las Vegas they had played an international game five times in six years. That was twice in Mexico City and thrice in London. The last being in 2019 when they faced the Bears in the first ever NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
With each year that passes, it seems like it could be time again for the NFL to ask them to head across the pond to play a game. At least with another team hosting.
This year two of the Raiders away teams are playing overseas, so there seemed to be a chance they would return, or perhaps be one of the first teams to play in Germany. But no. The NFL released their international schedule today and the Raiders were not among the teams.
Here is the schedule:
Who: Falcons vs Jaguars
What: Week 4 matchup
When: October 1
Where: Wembley Stadium, London
Who: Jaguars vs Bills
What: Week 5 matchup
When: October 8
Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Who: Ravens vs Titans
What: Week 6 matchup
When: October 15
Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Who: Dolphins vs Chiefs
What: Week 9 matchup
When: November 5
Where: Frankfurt Stadium, Germany
Who: Colts vs Patriots
What: Week 10 matchup
When: November 12
Where: Frankfurt Stadium, Germany
The full NFL schedule is scheduled to be released tomorrow, May 11 at 5pm Pacific (8pm ET).