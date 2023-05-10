NFL announces 5-game international schedule

Prior to the Raiders relocating to Las Vegas they had played an international game five times in six years. That was twice in Mexico City and thrice in London. The last being in 2019 when they faced the Bears in the first ever NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With each year that passes, it seems like it could be time again for the NFL to ask them to head across the pond to play a game. At least with another team hosting.

This year two of the Raiders away teams are playing overseas, so there seemed to be a chance they would return, or perhaps be one of the first teams to play in Germany. But no. The NFL released their international schedule today and the Raiders were not among the teams.

Here is the schedule:

Who: Falcons vs Jaguars

What: Week 4 matchup

When: October 1

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

Who: Jaguars vs Bills

What: Week 5 matchup

When: October 8

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Who: Ravens vs Titans

What: Week 6 matchup

When: October 15

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Who: Dolphins vs Chiefs

What: Week 9 matchup

When: November 5

Where: Frankfurt Stadium, Germany

Who: Colts vs Patriots

What: Week 10 matchup

When: November 12

Where: Frankfurt Stadium, Germany

The full NFL schedule is scheduled to be released tomorrow, May 11 at 5pm Pacific (8pm ET).

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire