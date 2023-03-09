NFL announces 37 compensatory picks for 2023 draft

The NFL has announced its compensatory draft pick list pic.twitter.com/oJkmCD1iPE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2023

The NFL has officially announced the list of 37 compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL draft, which have been awarded to 16 of the league’s 32 teams.

The San Francisco 49ers are getting a trio of third-round picks, which will help balance out the fact that they don’t have a selection in either of the first two rounds.

These picks are awarded based on a formula that accounts for losses and additions in free agency from the previous offseason, as well as for having minority members of the organization hired by other teams as head coaches or general managers.

