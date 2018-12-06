NFL announces 32 nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The NFL has released the names of 32 players who are nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which goes to a player who demonstrates excellence on the field and off the field.

The award has been presented since 1970 and was renamed in 1999 to honor Walter Payton, the Hall of Fame Bears running back who received the award in 1977.

Five active players — Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning and J.J. Watt — have received the award, and they wear patches on their jerseys in recognition of the honor. All 2018 nominees will wear a helmet decal recognizing the honor for the rest of this season.

This year’s nominees are:

Arizona Cardinals: Antoine Bethea

Atlanta Falcons: Grady Jarrett

Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Carr

Buffalo Bills: Lorenzo Alexander

Carolina Panthers: Julius Peppers

Chicago Bears: Trey Burton

Cincinnati Bengals: Carlos Dunlap

Cleveland Browns: Christian Kirksey

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos: Von Miller

Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford

Green Bay Packers: Kenny Clark

Houston Texans: Whitney Mercilus

Indianapolis Colts: Jabaal Sheard

Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles

Kansas City Chiefs: Dustin Colquitt

Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Liuget

Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth

Miami Dolphins: Kenny Stills

Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots: Devin McCourty

New Orleans Saints: Mark Ingram

New York Giants: Michael Thomas

New York Jets: Kelvin Beachum

Oakland Raiders: Marshawn Lynch

Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Long

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers: Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: K.J. Wright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gerald McCoy

Tennessee Titans: Jurrell Casey

Washington Redskins: Vernon Davis