NFL announces 3 newly-approved rule changes coming to 2020 season

Let's get right into it: the NFL made some rule changes, and here they are:

Approved 2020 Playing Rules and Bylaws: pic.twitter.com/rChmCB8zUu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 28, 2020

Nothing too exciting here, although it's maybe notable that teams can't manipulate the clock with dead ball fouls anymore. The strategy found some spotlight last season after Bill Belichick and the Patriots both used it and had it used against them which, frankly, felt fitting. But no longer!

One rule that *wasn't* approved was the new onsides kick substitute. It had been proposed that starting in 2020, teams could opt to try and convert on 4th-and-15 twice a game, in place of traditional onsides kicks. It's a bummer, but take solace in the fact that the pass interference review, a Very Dumb Rule, has been removed after just one (1) year. Because it was a Very Dumb Rule.

