NFL announces 2024 Pro Bowl skills competitions schedule

A couple of years ago the NFL pulled the plug on having a full-on contact football game for the Pro Bowl (though not before Maxx Crosby became the Defensive Player of the Game.

Crosby is arguably the league’s top edge rusher this season and is at or near the top in every category, so he figures to be back. Who will join him we don’t yet know.

Since the game turned into a seven-on-seven flag football game, the league also shifted focus to the skills competitions in the leadup. Fans had been calling for this to happen for years considering the game was pretty much a joke and the skills competitions were far more interesting.

This year’s Pro Bowl will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orland Florida.

Wednesday the league announced the skills competitions they will hold this year along with the schedule of events.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Precision Passing: Three QB’s from each conference throw at stationary and moving targets.

Best Catch: This year, just one player from each conference will participate. The event will not be aired live and will happen at various places around Orlando with fans voting on the winner.

Closest to the Pin: Six players from each conference will compete to see who can drive a golf ball closest to the hole. This golf accuracy competition will feature six players from each conference.

High Stakes: Starting off with a football in hand, each player will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. Drop one and you’re out.

Dodgeball: Five players per team. Offense vs defense from each conference.

Kick Tac Toe: Each team’s kicker will compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their skills

Sunday, Feb. 4

Madden NFL Head-to-Head: Two players from each conference face off in Madden NFL 2024 using official Pro Bowl rosters.

Gridiron Gauntlet: Six players from each conference compete in a full-field relay race and obstacle course.

Tug-of-War: Five players from each conference on each side above a foam pit. Best of three wins.

Move the Chains: Five offensive and defensive linemen from each conference work together to move 3,000 pounds of weights off a massive wall and be the first team to pull that 2,000-pound wall across the finish line.

7-on-7 Flag Football game: The final event of the week-long Pro Bowl festivities.

