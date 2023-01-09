NFL announces 2023 regular-season opponents for all teams

On Monday, the NFL announced opponents for all 32 teams in the 2023 schedule. Per the league, the formula for the schedule is as follows:

Home and away against its three division opponents ( six games ).

The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating, three-year cycle ( four games ).

The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating, four-year cycle ( four games ).

Two intraconference games based on the prior year’s standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

One interconference game based on the prior year’s standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite-conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year. The home conference for this game will rotate each season, with the AFC teams hosting the game in 2023.

The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis.

The 2023 schedule, with playing dates and times, will be announced in the spring.

Buffalo Bills

(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins

(Syndication: Palm Beach Post)

Home: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

Away: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders

New England Patriots

(Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Jets

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals

(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

(Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Cleveland Browns

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars

(Syndication: Florida Times-Union)

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

(Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts

(Syndication: The Indianapolis Star)

Home: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots

Houston Texans

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles

Away: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Los Angeles Chargers

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders

(Syndication: Canton Repository)

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Washington Commanders

Away: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys

(Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

Away: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers

Washington Commanders

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings

(Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions

(David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders

Away: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers

Carolina Panthers

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings

Away: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders

Away: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers

nfl-week-15-power-rankings-49ers-cowboys

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders

Seattle Seahawks

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders

Away: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals

(Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports)

Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

Away: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders

