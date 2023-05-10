NFL announces 2023 International Series: Jaguars play twice overseas, Chiefs vs. Dolphins set for Germany

As the NFL's global popularity continues to rise, so does the number of games the league will play overseas for the 2023 season.

Five contests will take place in Europe this year – three in England, plus two in Frankfurt, Germany after the NFL debuted in "Deutschland" last season with a game in Munich.

On Wednesday, as the league began trickling out the entire 2023 schedule, the international games were unveiled. They are:

+++ DIE TEAMS FÜR FRANKFURT 2023 STEHEN FEST! 🤩🔥 +++ #NFLFrankfurtGames



— NFL Deutschland (@NFLDeutschland) May 10, 2023

The Jags will be the first-ever team to play back-to-back games abroad.

There is no game in Mexico City this year due to renovations at Estadio Azteca ahead of the 2026 men's World Cup.

A general overall view of the an NFL International Series game between the Buccaneers and the Seahawks at Allianz Arena.

All games will kick off at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET and will air on NFL Network, with the exception of the Falcons-Chargers matchup, which will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ – the second straight season an international game has been broadcasted direct-to-consumer. The other four games will be available through NFL Network.

