NFL announces 2023 international games, could include an Eagles trip

Eagles could wind up playing a game abroad in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Just as they did last season, the Eagles have at least a shot at playing an international game next season.

The NFL announced Thursday morning the four additional teams set to play games abroad in 2023: the Bills, Titans, Chiefs, and Patriots, on top of the Jaguars' annual trip to London.

Two of those teams are set to be Eagles road game opponents next year: the Chiefs and the Patriots.

So, conceivably, the Eagles are in the running as potential opponents for one of those two games, both of which will be held in Germany, either in Munich or Frankfurt, the two cities the league has targeted for its international play in Deutschland.

You might remember that there was a chance last season for the Eagles to play a game abroad when the Cardinals were tabbed as one of the international squads, as well as a chance in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic threw that season into chaos.

I'll go on the record as saying this would be pretty fun. The history of regular season NFL football in Germany only began last season, and it featured this superlative feat of athleticism:

Getting in early as a representative for the league in a relatively fresh market would be neat. Maybe the Eagles can show up fresh off a Super Bowl victory, smoke the Patriots, and become Germany's new football darlings.

The Eagles have played in just one regular season game abroad, a 24-18 victory over the Jaguars in London back in 2018. Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns and Josh Adams rushed for 61 yards. It was a different time.

In case you need a reminder, here's a look at the Eagles' home and away opponents for 2023:

Home: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Vikings

Away: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants, Patriots, Chiefs, Rams, Jets, Seahawks, Buccaneers