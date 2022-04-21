NFL announces when 2022 schedule will be released

After an injury-riddled 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back in a big way in 2022. They finished in fourth place in the AFC North, which means they will play a fourth-place schedule. While their home and away opponents have been announced for the upcoming season, it’s been unknown when each of the games will take place.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that the full 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on May 12. Ahead of the full release, the league will also share the timing of select games, including announcing the first “Thursday Night Football” game of the year as well as international games.

NFL schedule will be announced … 📅May 12

⏲️8PM Ravens' 2022 opponents HOME: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Miami, Atlanta, Carolina and Denver AWAY: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New England, N.Y. Jets, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and N.Y. Giants — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 21, 2022

Your schedule for the NFL schedule announcement … April 28 (during first round of draft): First Thursday Night game on Prime Video (Week 2, Sept. 15) May 4: International Games May 9: Select games May 12 (6PM): First home game opponent May 12 (8PM): Full schedule — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 21, 2022