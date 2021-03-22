NFL announces 2021 NFL Draft will take place in-person in Cleveland

NFL says 2021 NFL Draft will take place in-person in Cleveland originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a unique NFL Draft in 2020, the 2021 version of it will look a lot more normal.

The league announced on Monday that the 2021 NFL Draft will be an in-person event in Cleveland after last year's draft was virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

.@NFL Announces Plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland:https://t.co/pzmWj3QOye



Activities to Take Place Around FirstEnergy Stadium, Including Free Fan Event



Select Prospects, Fans, Legends, Commish Goodell, Media & Networks On-Site in CLE Following COVID Protocols#NFLDraft — NFL345 (@NFL345) March 22, 2021

The three-day event from April 29-May 1 will take place across major landmarks in the city such as FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

Zooms and virtual celebrations will be replaced by a select number of players being invited on stage to hear their names called as they begin the next chapter of their career. There will also be an "inner circle" of fans in attendance, all of whom will have been vaccinated.

As the 2021 sports scene begins to feel slightly more normal with fans returning to stadiums across the country, this year's NFL Draft is striving to bring an environment similar to years past while continuing to follow all health and safety protocols.