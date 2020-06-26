The COVID-19 pandemic is still very much a factor in whether the 2020 NFL season will kick off on time. It's a great unknown right now, but what we do know is the date the league will begin training camps this summer.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that training camps will open on July 28.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Training Camp definitely starts on July 28. But so much else must be decided... pic.twitter.com/0eksgBBcH1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 25, 2020

While there's still a chance the Bears will have a different start date, it's pretty safe to pencil July 28 as the day the quarterback drama begins. Mitch Trubisky vs. Nick Foles will headline every day of training camp practice, and rightfully so. Trubisky's entering a do-or-die season with the Bears. If he loses his job to Foles, his time in Chicago is all but over.

We'll have more updates on the Bears' training camp schedule as they become available.

NFL announces 2020 training camps will begin on July 28 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago