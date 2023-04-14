NFL announces 17 players that will attend NFL draft

The NFL announced Thursday the 17 prospects that have been invited to attend the 2023 NFL Draft starting April 27 in Kansas City. The list includes four quarterbacks, one running back, three wide receivers, one offensive lineman, three defensive linemen, one linebacker and four defensive backs.

Here are the 17 players that will be in attendance in Kansas City.

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) leaves the field after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-3. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) makes a tackle on Kansas State running back DJ Giddens (31) during the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Alabama defeated Kansas State 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Nov 26, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) returns a interception in the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) headshot after the game at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Kentucky’s Will Levis grimaces while hoisting the 2022 Governor’s Cup trophy after the Wildcats defeated Louisville. Nov. 26, 2022

Louisville Vs Kentucky 2022 Football

Syndication The Courier Journal

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) attempts to intercept the ball while Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates after diving into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half against LSU at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Syndication Usa Today

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Texas running back Bijan Robinson runs the ball vs. Texas Christian University at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 2, 2021.

Syndication Austin American Statesman

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs on the sideline after taking a hard hit during the NCAA football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw the ball against Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

Oct 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Keion White (6) forces Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis (right) to throw an incomplete pass during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

Oct 16, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball as Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson (19) chases during the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) celebrates a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass behind a block by Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire