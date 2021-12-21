NFL announces 13 more Pro Bowlers, including Myles Garrett, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook

In this article:

Earlier in the day, the NFL announced five Pro Bowlers. Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce, Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp were not surprises.

Before the Monday night games, the NFL announced the Pro Bowlers on the four teams involved in the two games.

The Browns earned five nods with offensive guard Joel Bitonio, running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett, offensive guard Wyatt Teller and cornerback Denzel Ward voted to the all-star game.

Punter A.J. Cole, defensive end Maxx Crosby and linebacker Denzel Perryman will represent the Raiders.

The Vikings have running back Dalvin Cook, receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Harrison Smith as Pro Bowlers for this season.

The Bears will have kick returner Jakeem Grant and defensive end Robert Quinn on the team.

The other Pro Bowlers are scheduled for release Wednesday.

The league announced the top five vote-getters from fans were Taylor (265,370), 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (264,687), Kelce (262,540), 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (242,900).

