NFL announces 115 players giving up college eligibility to enter draft
The deadline for players to give up their remaining collegiate eligibility in order to enter the 2020 NFL Draft was last Friday and the league announced the names of all the players who have opted to go that route on Tuesday.
Sixteen players who earned degrees without exhausting their eligibility have opted to enter the professional ranks and 99 other underclassmen have declared for the draft. The total of 115 players is down from the record-high of 135 players in 2018.
The players who have graduated are:
Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona St.
Oluwole Betiku, DE, Illinois
Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU
Quartney Davis, WR, Texans A&M
Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
Matt Hennessy, C, Temple
Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
Keith Ismael, C, San Diego St.
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Tony Jones, RB, Notre Dame
Terrell Lewis, edge rusher, Alabama
Jordan Love, QB, Utah St.
Elorm Lumor, DE, Rutgers
Houston Miller, DE, Texas Tech
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
The 99 players who are leaving school without getting their degrees are:
Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington
Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor
Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky
Marcus Brown, DE, Missouri Western
Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
K’Lavon Chaisson, edge rusher, LSU
Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise St.
Nick Coe, edge rusher, Auburn
Trystan Colon-Castillo, OT, Missouri
Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas
DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami
Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi St.
Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida
Kyle Davis, WR, Florida Atlantic
Grant Delpit, S, LSU
A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
A.J. Epenesa, edge rusher, Iowa
Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami (Fla.)
Willie Gay, LB, Mississippi St.
Yetur Gross-Matos, edge rusher, Penn St.
Peter Guerriero, RB, Monmouth
Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah
K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn St.
Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon St.
Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Javon Leake, RB, Maryland
James Lynch, DT, Baylor
James Lynch, DL, Baylor
Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State
Thomas Newman, DB, Virginia-Lynchburg
Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
James Pierre, CB, Florida Atlantic
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
Debione Renfro, CB, Texas A&M
Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
Kenny Robinson, DB, West Virginia
Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
Cesar Ruiz, center, WR, Michigan
Darnell Salomon, WR, South Florida
Stanford Samuels III, CB Florida State
Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan St.
Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn
Geno Stone, S, Iowa
D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Tabyus Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami
Michael Turk, P, Arizona St.
Michael Warren II, RB, Cincinnati
Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss
Curtis Weaver, edge rusher, Boise St.
Cody White, WR, Michigan St.
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
David Woodward, LB, Utah St.
Chase Young, edge rusher, Ohio State
Toren Young, RB, Iowa