NFL announces 100 underclassmen are eligible for the 2022 draft

The deadline for players to forego their remaining college eligibility in order to enter the draft has passed and the NFL has announced the full list of underclassmen who will be eligible for selection later this year.

There are 73 players who have been out of high school for three years and declared for the draft without getting degrees. Another 27 players have fulfilled their degree requirements and will be moving on despite having college eligibility remaining.

A full list of the 73 players who are entering the draft early appears below:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Alec Anderson, OT, UCLA

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

David Bell, WR, Purdue

Dane Belton, DB, Iowa

Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma

Andrew Booth, DB, Clemson

Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Lewis Cine, DB, Georgia

Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Nick Cross, DB, Maryland

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

William Dunkle, G, San Diego State

Jerrion Ealy, RB, Mississippi

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

Kaiir Elam, DB, Florida

Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan

Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho

Martin Emerson, DB, Mississippi State

Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

Cordale Flott, DB, LSU

Ahmad Gardner, DB, Cincinnati

Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

Kyler Gordon, DB, Washington

Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Ben Griffiths, P, USC

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Kyle Hamilton, DB, Notre Dame

Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina

Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

Christopher Hinton, DT, Michigan

Drake Jackson, LB, USC

Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

Zonovan Knight, RB, N.C. State

DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Drake London, WR, USC

Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA

Trent McDuffie, DB, Washington

Ja’Quan McMillian, DB, East Carolina

John Metchie, WR, Alabama

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

David Ojabo, LB, Michigan

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State

Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky

Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Chris Steele, DB, USC

Derek Stingley, DB, LSU

Tyler Vrabel, OT, Boston College

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Travon Walker, DT, Georgia

Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State

Devon Williams, WR, Oregon

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Alex Wright, LB, UAB

Mykael Wright, DB, Oregon

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Cade York, K, LSU

The 27 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements are:

Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB, Alabama

Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Kevin Austin, WR, Notre Dame

Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama

Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State

Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia

Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Vincent Gray, DB, Michigan

Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Verone McKinley III, DB, Oregon

Kyler McMichael, DB, North Carolina

James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA

Tyler Snead, WR, East Carolina

Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Isaac Taylor-Stuart, DB, USC

Master Teague, RB, Ohio State

Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

Zamir White, RB, Georgia

