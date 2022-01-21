NFL announces 100 underclassmen are eligible for the 2022 draft
The deadline for players to forego their remaining college eligibility in order to enter the draft has passed and the NFL has announced the full list of underclassmen who will be eligible for selection later this year.
There are 73 players who have been out of high school for three years and declared for the draft without getting degrees. Another 27 players have fulfilled their degree requirements and will be moving on despite having college eligibility remaining.
A full list of the 73 players who are entering the draft early appears below:
Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
Alec Anderson, OT, UCLA
Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
David Bell, WR, Purdue
Dane Belton, DB, Iowa
Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma
Andrew Booth, DB, Clemson
Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma
Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
Lewis Cine, DB, Georgia
Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi
Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
Nick Cross, DB, Maryland
Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
William Dunkle, G, San Diego State
Jerrion Ealy, RB, Mississippi
Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
Kaiir Elam, DB, Florida
Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan
Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho
Martin Emerson, DB, Mississippi State
Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
Cordale Flott, DB, LSU
Ahmad Gardner, DB, Cincinnati
Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa
Kyler Gordon, DB, Washington
Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
Ben Griffiths, P, USC
Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
Kyle Hamilton, DB, Notre Dame
Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina
Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan
Christopher Hinton, DT, Michigan
Drake Jackson, LB, USC
Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska
Zonovan Knight, RB, N.C. State
DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
Drake London, WR, USC
Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA
Trent McDuffie, DB, Washington
Ja’Quan McMillian, DB, East Carolina
John Metchie, WR, Alabama
Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
David Ojabo, LB, Michigan
George Pickens, WR, Georgia
Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State
Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky
Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
Chris Steele, DB, USC
Derek Stingley, DB, LSU
Tyler Vrabel, OT, Boston College
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
Travon Walker, DT, Georgia
Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State
Devon Williams, WR, Oregon
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Alex Wright, LB, UAB
Mykael Wright, DB, Oregon
Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
Cade York, K, LSU
The 27 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements are:
Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB, Alabama
Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
Kevin Austin, WR, Notre Dame
Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama
Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State
Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina
John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia
Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
Vincent Gray, DB, Michigan
Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
Verone McKinley III, DB, Oregon
Kyler McMichael, DB, North Carolina
James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA
Tyler Snead, WR, East Carolina
Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Isaac Taylor-Stuart, DB, USC
Master Teague, RB, Ohio State
Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech
Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State
Zamir White, RB, Georgia
NFL announces 100 underclassmen are eligible for the 2022 draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk