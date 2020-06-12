NFL announces 10-year, $250M fund as part of expanded social justice commitment

In continuing with its effort to do more in the fight for social justice, the NFL announced Thursday a 10-year, $250 million fund. In a release, the league said the fund is to "combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans."

"The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement," the statement said.

This announcement comes after a video by NFL stars asking for the league to condemn racism and take accountability for not listening to them elicited a response from commissioner Roger Goodell.

"I personally protest with you and want to be a part of the much needed change in this country," Goodell said in a video last Friday. "We are listening, I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices, and others on how we can move forward together for a better and more united NFL family."

This seems to be the NFL's first step in following through on being a part of the change. The NFL said that in addition to the financial commitment, it will continue to use its media properties, including NFL Network, to raise awareness and promote education of social justice issues.

