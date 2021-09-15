NFL announcers’ schedule for Week 2 of 2021 season

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us and the announces have received their assignments. Who is going where and what voices will you hear on the calls?

Thursday Night Football

New York Giants at Washington Football Team on FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars on CBS: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely

New England Patriots at New York Jets on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles on FOX: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Shannon Spake

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts on FOX: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Lindsay Czarniak

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers on FOX: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Jen Hale

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears on FOX: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins on FOX: Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen and Sarah Kustok

4:05 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals on FOX: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib and Megan Olivi

4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Sherree Burruss

Sunday Night Football 8:20 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens on NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya

Monday Night Football 8:20 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers on ESPN and ABC: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters