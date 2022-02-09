What NFL analysts are saying about the hiring of Matt Eberflus as Bears head coach

The Chicago Bears found their new head coach in Matt Eberflus, a hiring that left some optimistic and others skeptical.

Given the importance of developing quarterback Justin Fields and fixing the offense, many expected the Bears to go in the direction of an offensive-minded head coach. Although, that didn’t exactly pan out with Matt Nagy the last go around.

While Eberflus is a defensive-minded head coach, he brought in Luke Getsy as Chicago’s new offensive coordinator, someone who’s generated plenty of buzz around the league.

There are some who think Eberflus is an underrated hire that could work out well while others aren’t as convinced.

Here’s what NFL analysts are saying about the Eberflus hiring:

ESPN

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

“B-. This is an understated hire — solid but not overly exciting. And that’s OK. Eberflus might turn out to be great. If you’re looking for a home run plan around Fields, this probably isn’t it. But Eberflus is a good chemistry guy who should engender trust rather quickly. (Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)

“C+. Similar to Hackett in Denver, it’s impossible to know whether the guy is a head coach — and we will all find out together. Eberflus’ reputation is strong, and the Bears obviously saw something they liked. But I’d still feel better about it if either the GM or the coach weren’t doing this for the first time.” (Dan Graziano, ESPN)

NFL.com

“The rare hire from the defensive side of the ball, and the most curious of this cycle so far. Eberflus, who has a reputation for being detailed, had emerged from previous cycles as an impressive interviewee. But the biggest question surrounding the Bears in the wake of Eberflus’ hiring is the development of young quarterback Justin Fields, which will be overseen by new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was the Packers’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. The other question: How smart was it to match a first-time head coach with a first-time general manager (Ryan Poles) when there were more experienced coaching candidates available?

Story continues

“On the plus side, Eberflus executed a rapid defensive turnaround in Indianapolis, transforming the Colts’ D into a top-10 unit that recorded the second-most takeaways in 2021. Still, the grade on this hire will be determined almost completely by what becomes of Fields.”

— Judy Battista, NFL.com

CBS Sports

“At the end of the day, leadership and adaptability matter more than whether he hails from a certain side of the ball. And this is probably a better bet than banking on a retread like Dan Quinn. But still, in today’s NFL, offensive innovation really matters, especially when you already have a potential franchise QB in tow. Tabbing ex-Packers QB Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator is at least a promising sign for Justin Fields‘ development. But can Eberflus, who oversaw both middling and dominant defenses in Indy, do what Matt Nagy failed to do and generate more than a feisty low-scoring team?” Grade: C+

— Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports

The Draft Network

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

“One could make the argument the Bears would have been better suited to hire an offensive-minded head coach with the development of Justin Fields at the forefront of their thought process, but hiring coaches based on offensive/defensive philosophies often backfires. Matt Eberflus is an excellent leader of men who should quickly establish a strong culture change in Chicago after Matt Nagy’s disappointing tenure set the franchise back.

“Eberflus did wonderful work as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator over the past four seasons. He oversaw the development of small-school draftees such as Darius Leonard and Kenny Moore II (who was actually undrafted out of Valdosta State) while working alongside Frank Reich and has a penchant for improving young players. Furthermore, Eberflus made a shrewd hire by plucking former Packers passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy from a division rival. Eberflus has all of the coaching qualities necessary to enjoy a fruitful run as Chicago’s head honcho.” Grade: B-

— Justin Melo, The Draft Network

SB Nation

“The remarkable thing about the Bears hiring Matt Eberflus was how early it came in the cycle. Chicago was one of the first teams to hire a head coach, and nobody expected the Colts’ defensive coordinator to be a hot commodity.

“I tend to think too much is made of a coach’s prior role, but it at least offers insight into their top priorities. For the life of me I cannot understand why Chicago went for a defensive-minded coach when the No. 1 priority should be to develop Justin Fields. It just makes no sense to me.

“Eberflus must have interviewed extremely well, because this is a serious head scratcher. He’s not exactly young, or dynamic, or anything you’d expect Chicago to be looking for. It could be good, but the tea leaves are pointing to this being another mediocre coaching hire for the Bears. It’s a damn shame.” Grade: D

— James Dato, SB Nation

Sporting News

“It was surprising that Eberflus, the former Colts defensive coordinator, had to wait to get a head-coaching job a year after Nick Sirianni, their former offensive coordinator under Frank Reich. Sirianni got Philadelphia into the playoffs as a rookie and Eberflus has that upside in Chicago.

“Eberflus, taking over from offensive-minded Matt Nagy, can get the Bears’ defense back on track with its many good personnel pieces. He also was wise to make Luke Getsy, fresh from QB-coaching Aaron Rodgers for LaFleur, the play-caller for second-year franchise passer Justin Fields. Chicago is playing a bit of a copycat game like division rival Minnesota is, but it makes sense. They also have a bridge to the Chiefs’ massive success with new GM Ryan Poles.” Ranking: 2nd out of 9

— Vinny Iyer, Sporting News

For The Win

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

“I guess sometimes when you zig and it fails, you zag. So the Bears zigged with Matt Nagy and then hired a defensive mind in Eberflus who headed up the D in Indianapolis. Fine, but … you’ve go Justin Fields there. Can he make that work with his new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy? Or are we just going to get another “awesome defensive, terrible offense” Bears team?” Ranking: 7 out of 9

— Charles Curtis, For The Win

[listicle id=501307]

1

1