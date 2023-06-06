NFL analyst's list of breakout candidates includes this Patriots WR

The New England Patriots have good depth at wide receiver, but their lack of a true No. 1 star at the position means they need someone to step up and exceed expectations during the 2023 NFL season.

One player with breakout potential is Tyquan Thornton.

In fact, NFL Network's Peter Schrager recently revealed his list of the top five breakout candidates among wideouts and Thornton came in at No. 4.

Thornton was selected by the Patriots in the second round (50th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. A collarbone injury suffered in the preseason forced him to miss the first four games of the regular season. He ended up playing in 13 games and tallied 22 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball three times for 16 yards and another touchdown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Thornton has great speed and can make defenders miss with his quickness and agility. New England's passing attack needs a gamebreaker who can make huge plays deep down field. Thornton has the skill set required to fill that role if new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien can figure out ways to consistently get him the ball.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Thornton worked on their deep ball connection at OTAs over the last week.

Thornton's role should increase in training camp and the preseason. If he takes advantage of these opportunities, he could become an important part of whatever success the Patriots offense achieves in 2023.