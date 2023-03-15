NFL analysts discuss options for Houston Texans with No. 2 pick

The Chicago Bears traded the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers this past weekend and all of the madness is ensuing. The Panthers have publicly said they are open to trading back, but nobody knows what is really going to happen. A lot of executives in the NFL believe that CJ Stroud will be the Panthers guy at No. 1, so what do the Houston Texans do at No. 2?

Former No. 2 overall draft pick and NFL analyst for Good Morning Football, Ryan Leaf, shares his draft strategy for the Texans. The Texans have reportedly been all in on Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young since day one so the Panthers trading up for Stroud would be perfect for them.

The Texans previously had to worry about their division-rival Indianapolis Colts trading up to No. 1 for Bryce who they seemed to really like. Leaf thinks that the Texans are in the spot they wanted to be in all along.

The Texans would be a great fit for Young as they have an outstanding offensive tackle in Laremy Tunsil and will have the opportunity to build around him. He would also be teaming up with former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III.

1998 #2 overall pick @RyanDLeaf 's thoughts on the Texan's strategy with their #2 pick: Will it be Bryce Young? pic.twitter.com/BgBpFIswPN — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire