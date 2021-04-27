NFL analyst's 'collegiate approach' might actually work, just not in Baltimore

Ryan Wormeli
·4 min read

NFL analyst's 'collegiate approach' doesn't make sense for the Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

NFL teams are constantly trying to tweak their approaches to gain an edge over the competition. It's a league built on parity, and with extensive footage of every game available with the click of a button, secrets have never been harder to keep from other franchises.

It's a copycat business, especially when teams see something that works. So when a prominent NFL analyst suggests a strategy out of line with the way things have always been done, it gets fans' attention.

That's what happened this week leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft when NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks threw out an interesting idea for the Baltimore Ravens

“They [could] take a collegiate approach to the quarterback position,” Brooks said on NFL Network’s Path to the Draft. “They cash in on a Justin Fields. And then maybe they operate like a college team. One quarterback graduates, the other quarterback steps into the starter’s role."

It's a really intriguing idea. Since the CBA changed ahead of the 2011 draft limiting the rookie pay scale, successful quarterbacks on rookie deals have never been more valuable. 

If you include Eli Manning as a Hall of Famer - a debate for a different day - then the only quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl since the CBA change in 2011 are Hall of Famers and rookie passers. Going back even further, the last quarterback to win a Super Bowl on his second contract who isn't headed for Canton was Brad Johnson in 2002.

Now, part of that is because Hall of Famers win a lot of Super Bowls. That's what makes them Hall of Famers. But the other part of it is how valuable it is to have a superstar quarterback being paid cheaply.

Teams who give quarterbacks mega extensions often find themselves strapped for cap space in the following seasons. It's a place most teams still want to be - the best position to be in is to have a superstar QB on a rookie deal, but the second-best position is to have a superstar QB who is getting paid. It's still better to have a franchise QB than not have one.

"You now have the opportunity to keep a starting quarterback potentially on a young deal, build up the rest of the assets, and then play smash-mouth football the way that they play, and continue to build a better team around the quarterback," Brooks said. "It’s something to think about.”

If a team decided to take Brooks' suggestion, they would have a lot more money to build up an unmatched talent base around their rookie quarterbacks. The situation a player is put into is critical to their development, and having an upper-tier support system around a young signal-caller is an ideal scenario.

The problem is that the Ravens aren't the type of team that should try something like this. Or rather, Lamar Jackson isn't the type of quarterback you simply let "graduate" without doing everything possible to keep him in town.

If Jackson was purely a product of the Ravens' unique play-calling system, then it would make sense. But Jackson has proven time and time again that the opposite is actually true. He elevates his teammates in a way that few other players in the NFL can.

Much has been made of Jackson's struggles to find a connection with a great wide receiver, but he makes the offensive lineman, running backs and tight ends all look way better. And his stats aren't just impressive - they are historic.

Jackson has shattered rushing records for his position, while still managing to lead the league passing touchdowns in 2019. Since becoming the full-time starter he ranks highly in several other more advanced passing categories as well, something he rarely gets credit for because the misses look so bad.

Jackson has always had to overcome doubters. It's hard to imagine any other quarterback in the league winning a unanimous MVP at 23-years old and then having analysts suggest a team would be better served moving on before he turns 25. At its core, it's an argument that doesn't make sense.

The Ravens play the type of style that suits college quarterbacks, and they are a forward-thinking franchise that is constantly looking for an edge. It's an interesting idea from Brooks in a vacuum.

But Baltimore is also lucky enough to have an MVP quarterback still under the age of 25 in town, and that's an enviable position to be in. Voluntarily moving on from Jackson in the hopes that an unproven talent can match one of the most dynamic players in recent memory is a step (or several steps) too far.

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Herbert ‘doing his best’ to get Chargers to select Penei Sewell at No. 13

    Could Sewell block for Herb again?

  • NFL draft rumors: Eagles love Kwity Paye, report says

    The Eagles reportedly love Kwity Paye and could possibly make him the pick at 12. By Dave Zangaro

  • Brown died of 'kill shot' by police, lawyers say

    ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP: "We have the results of our autopsy report….” Lawyers for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by law enforcement in North Carolina, said on Tuesday that an independent autopsy showed he died from what attorney Ben Crump called a 'kill shot' to the back of the head. “Now, you all know from the death certificate that it was a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. What they did not know, is that it was a kill shot to the back of the head.” Brown family attorneys say the forty-two year-old was struck with four bullets to his right arm while in his driveway in Elizabeth City last Wednesday, before the fatal shot penetrated the rear of his skull as he tried to drive away from police. ATTORNEY WAYNE KENDALL: “Mr. Brown had his arms up on the steering wheel of the vehicle he was located in. And what happened was, there were four bullet wounds to his right arm. These bullet wounds according to the autopsy were more or less glancing shots, they were not fatal shots. So he was able to back up, as these shots were coming into the vehicle, turn the vehicle around, spin off across a vacant lot, and at that time, he was hit in the back of the head.” An official autopsy has yet to be released. The Brown family lawyers have also accused officials of withholding evidence after being shown only 20 seconds of footage from one police body-cam.ATTORNEY HARRY DANIELS: "He wasn't fleeing. He was trying to run because he was scared for his life.” Seven sheriff's deputies were placed on leave after the shooting. Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the deputies were trying to serve warrants on Brown stemming from a felony drug charge, and that Brown had a history of resisting arrest. They urged the public to reserve judgment until all evidence is reviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation. Shortly after the news conference, the FBI's Charlotte Field Office announced that it has opened a federal civil rights investigation of the shooting.Brown's death led to six nights of protests in Elizabeth City and came one day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd in a trial that put a spotlight on police violence against Black people. A court hearing was scheduled for Wednesday on whether the police body cam footage of Brown’s death can be disclosed to the media.

  • Valentina Shevchenko picks apart Jessica Andrade, retains flyweight title

    Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.

  • Rob Gronkowski sets world record before University of Arizona spring game

    Gronk had one thing he wanted to do before serving as honorary coach for his alma mater's spring game: set a world record.

  • Siakam, Raptors beat Cavaliers 112-96

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away in the second half for a 112-96 win over the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. OG Anunoby finished with 20 points and Kyle Lowry contributed nine points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six. ''I think we played with great pace defensive pressure,'' said Lowry.

  • Arsenal fans launch massive protest at Emirates Stadium after failed Super League

    Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.

  • Keselowski soothes Daytona's sting, ties Dale Jr., Gordon with sixth Talladega tally

    In the last superspeedway race before Sunday’s, Brad Keselowski was seen slamming his helmet into the side of his smoldering No. 2 Ford, which skidded to rest about a mile short of the Daytona 500 finish. Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, he gained some measure of consolation from that ache with a triumph that placed him […]

  • Joey Logano's car goes airborne and lands on its roof in wild Talladega crash

    Logano was uninjured in the crash and expressed his frustrations with the style of racing at Daytona and Talladega that leads to scary wrecks.

  • Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips booked for July 24 UFC Fight Night

    Kyler Phillips will look to crack the top-10 bantamweight rankings when he takes on veteran Raphael Assuncao.

  • Why Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker says he won't get a COVID-19 vaccine shot

    For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May

  • NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins make trade paving way for Penei Sewell

    Will Penei Sewell be blocking for Tua Tagovailoa this season?

  • Jake Paul declines ’embarrassing’ Daniel Cormier MMA fight challenge: ‘If he comes and boxes me, I will beat him’

    Jake Paul won't be taking Daniel Cormier up on his challenge to fight MMA, but is more than happy to step into the boxing ring.

  • Rumor: Knicks will need to trade Obi Toppin because of roster fit

    One anonymous assistant general manager believes the Knicks will eventually need to trade rookie Obi Toppin.

  • Steelers exercise fifth-year option on Minkah Fitzpatrick

    Pittsburgh is making sure their keep their All-Pro safety.

  • NY Giants Mock Draft 2021: Predicting every pick for Big Blue | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    Giants seven-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting every pick for Big Blue.

  • Falcons, Patriots draft rumors and the impact on Bengals at No. 5

    Some big NFL draft trade rumors could help the Cincinnati Bengals on draft day.

  • NHL roundup: Hurricanes clinch playoff spot but fall to Stars

    Jamie Benn scored the winning goal 2:44 into overtime Monday as the Dallas Stars defeated visiting Carolina 4-3, with the Hurricanes still able to secure a playoff spot despite the loss. Benn, who added three assists, scored his 11th goal of the season as the Stars continued their recent torrid pace. Carolina, which leads the Central Division, will be in the playoffs for the third consecutive year in a feat achieved for the first time since the franchise relocated from Hartford, Conn., to North Carolina in advance of the 1997-98 season.

  • Klassen's First-Round Mock Draft

    Derrik Klassen drops his final first-round mock draft of the 2021 cycle. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)