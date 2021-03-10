NFL analyst: Washington should call Jaguars about Gardner Minshew ‘every day’

NFL analyst: WFT should call Jaguars about Minshew ‘every day’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As free agency approaches, the Washington Football Team’s quarterback room could use one or two additions. Alex Smith is out and Taylor Heinicke will return, but that’s about all Ron Rivera and his coaching staff know for certain one month into the offseason.

There are a slew of names on the trade market and in free agency that could land in D.C. However, FanSided analyst Matt Verderame joined 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies on Wednesday and pointed to two that he felt made sense for Washington.

“Sam Darnold, to me, and Gardner Minshew are guys to watch if I’m Washington,” Verderame said. “Minshew, he’s about to be an extra part in Jacksonville. So what would he cost? Here’s a guy who in his career in Jacksonville has thrown 27 touchdowns and 11 picks. Gardner Minshew, if I’m Washington, I’m calling them every day, ‘You want a third-round pick? We’ll give you a third-round pick.’”

Minshew, 24, is coming off his second NFL season in which he completed 66.1% of his passes for 2,259 yards (251 YPG), 16 touchdowns and five interceptions over nine games (eight starts). The Washington State product was benched for backups Jake Luton and Mike Glennon at different points throughout the year as Jacksonville went 1-15 to land the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With Jacksonville expected to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence under new head coach Urban Meyer, Minshew will become expendable. Verderame points out that by only investing a Day 2 draft pick in the affordable Minshew, Washington would avoid tying itself to a player who could end up costing the team in more ways than one should he fail to hold the starting job.

“I look at Gardner Minshew and maybe I’m crazy,” Verderame said, “but I look at him and say, ‘You’re telling me he couldn’t be Derek Carr at this point of his career?’ People mock Derek Carr, [he’s] the 12th best quarterback in the NFL? You could do a lot worse. And again, if it doesn’t work, OK fine. Then you just go draft a guy…the Colts are all in on [Carson] Wentz. If Wentz doesn’t work, it’s cap hits, it’s $34 million a year, it’s everything else.”

