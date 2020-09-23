NFL analyst tweets video evidence of uncalled holding on Bears OLB Khalil Mack

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack is universally recognized as one of the best players in the NFL. And with that kind of respect usually comes some preferential treatment by officials during the course of a game.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for Mack, who is being victimized by uncalled holding penalties on a weekly basis.

Check out this example of a blatant hold on Mack by two New York Giants tight ends that was shared by NFL Network analyst, Brian Baldinger. The officials didn’t throw a flag:

.@ChicagoBears the life of @FiftyDeuce . It’s just not right. Make the offense learn some damn techniques and at least try to be a legitimate blocker. He never complains so I will do it for him. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/HQJNxrgn49 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 22, 2020





This isn’t an isolated incident. In Week 1 against the Lions, Mack was nearly choked out by an offensive tackle on a play that, again, didn’t draw a penalty.

Just the facts. pic.twitter.com/Gm32RNsL5a — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) September 17, 2020





Despite the non-calls, Mack has been a consistent presence in opposing backfields this season. He has the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade on the Bears’ defense (89.9) and leads the team in total QB pressures (6).

Mack wrangled his first sack of the year against the Giants in Week 2 and will look to build on that success Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.