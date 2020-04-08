NFL analyst thinks Tom Brady would have won 10 Super Bowls in Baltimore

Tom Brady is, according to just about everyone who evaluates football, the greatest quarterback of all-time.

He's certainly the most successful, having won a record six Super Bowls with the Patriots. Some might argue head coach Bill Belichik played a larger role in New England's dynasty than Brady, but either way, most agree where No. 12 stands in the NFL's all-time pecking order.

According to former Ravens scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, however, Brady may have actually been held back by the Patriots of the mid-2000s.

During his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show Wednesday, Jeremiah was asked what question he would pose to Brady if guaranteed an honest answer.

"Tom, if you were the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, with their personnel, how many Super Bowls would you have won there?" Jeremiah answered after some consideration. "If he was telling the truth, he'd say 10."

The answer understandably shocked host Dan Patrick, who could only laugh and respond with a single word.

"Really?" he asked.

"I mean, look at the personnel, Dan," Jeremiah said while doubling down. "Compare the personnel of those two teams, outside the quarterback position, for the 2000s decade. I think he would have won 10 Super Bowls."

Again, Patrick had just one word to follow up: "Wow."

"People might forget about this," Jeremiah continued. "But you've got arguably the greatest middle linebacker of all time [Ray Lewis], arguably the greatest free safety of all time [Ed Reed], you've got Terrell Suggs who's probably a Hall of Famer, you've got Haloti Ngata who's a perennial Pro Bowler, you've got Chris McAllister, you've got a top three left tackle in NFL history in Jonathan Ogden. You've got a Hall of Fame tight end [Shannon Sharpe], plus his backup Todd Heap was a perennial Pro Bowler, a 2,000-yard rusher [Jamal Lewis], you don't think Tom Brady would have won?"

"I think he would have won 10 Super Bowls. I don't think that's crazy, he won six with the guys they had in New England!" he said.

Patrick once again told Jeremiah that his mind was blow, and warned him that he might go viral with a take like this.

He was also quick to point out that Jeremiah was working from experience, having been in the Ravens front office during the decade.

"Yeah, we saw we couldn't beat them," he admitted. "And we'd look at the rosters on paper and go ‘we feel pretty good about everyone but this guy,' and we couldn't stop them."

