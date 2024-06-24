NFL analyst on Steelers QB Rusell Wilson: ‘If he can’t get it dont in this offense, he might as well go ahead and retire’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone in hard this offseason to win. The Steelers have added multiple players on one-year contracts to give the team a big push and that includes quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson is coming into a situation with the Steelers where he should see much more success than he did in his two seasons with the Denver Broncos. ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland was on NFL Live and didn’t hold back when he put it on the table for Wilson and the upcoming season.

“If he can’t get it done in this offense, he might as well go ahead and retire and get a tee time with me, (Dan) Orlovsky and (Dan) Graziano,” McFarland said.

While the financial investment wasn’t huge in Wilson, this doesn’t diminish the amount of pressure he is under to perform. Wilson is nowhere close to retiring so if he wants a big contract extension with Pittsburgh at the end of the season, he has to maximize all the talent on this offensive roster. I tend to agree with McFarland that if Wilson struggles this season in a run-heavy offense with some nice weapons in the passing game, there might not be anywhere he can succeed.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire