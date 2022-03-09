NFL analyst sees bad things for Vikings with Aaron Rodgers extension

So much for Aaron Rodgers moving on from the Green Bay Packers.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback and back-to-back league MVP signed an extension to stay with the cheeseheads and continue his indomitable reign over the NFC North.

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt went full Shawshank Redemption when explaining what the move means for the Vikings, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

“This was the end. It was over. It was the last dance—enjoy it,” Brandt said on Good Morning Football. “He screwed you one more time. This was the last time he was ever going to be in Soldier Field. He was wearing the green uniforms because he was at home for that game. And here we go, it’s back for one more year? Nay. For four!

“…I just think those other teams in the NFC North, they had their Andy Dufresne I crawled through five miles of you know what and I’m free. No, no, no—you’re back in the cell, you’re back in the hole with Bogs. Bogs!”

Bears, Vikings, Lions fans- another 4 years in The Hole. 😖 pic.twitter.com/FR7jHIP71J — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 9, 2022

Not to rain on the Packers’ parade, but Rodgers is 16-10-1 all-time against the Vikings. That doesn’t mean Minnesota is any closer to capturing a division title, but at the very least, they have been competitive in the rivalry.

They even handed Rodgers and Green Bay a 34-31 loss in Week 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium last season. If any team can put up a fight against the aging gunslinger under center for the Packers, it would be the Vikings.

Of course, that’s assuming their quarterback situation doesn’t implode at the negotiating table with Kirk Cousins, who will count $45 million against the salary cap heading into the 2022 season. If the Vikings can keep Cousins on the field for a reasonable price, along with shoring up some of the holes on defense and the offensive line, they’ll have a fighting chance in this rivalry.

Story continues

If not, well then Bogs it is.

List