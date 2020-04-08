NFL analyst says Tom Brady 'would have won 10 Super Bowls' with Ravens

Six Super Bowl titles. Nine Super Bowl appearances. Three NFL MVP awards. Fourteen Pro Bowl selections. Several NFL records.

That's just some of what Tom Brady accomplished in his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots. But would he have accomplished even more had he played for a different organization?

It certainly seems like a silly question to ask, but for one NFL analyst, the answer is an emphatic "yes."

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Wednesday on the Dan Patrick Show, former Baltimore Ravens scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah was asked what question he would pose to Brady if he could get one honest answer from the 42-year-old quarterback. His response was... interesting.

"Tom, if you were the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, with their personnel, how many Super Bowls would you have won there?" Jeremiah answered. "If he was telling the truth, he'd say 10."

Patrick and the rest of the crew were left speechless before Jeremiah doubled down.

"I mean, look at the personnel, Dan," he said. "Compare the personnel of those two teams, outside the quarterback position, for the 2000s decade. I think he would have won 10 Super Bowls."

Watch below (begins at 11:54 mark):

We'll give you a moment to cool yourself off after hearing that scorching hot take ...

... OK, all better now? Good.

Jeremiah's argument is based around the Ravens of the 2000s boasting Hall of Famers and Pro Bowl performers Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs, Ed Reed, Chris McAllister, and Jonathan Ogden among others. While there's no doubt Baltimore's roster was stacked, it's not like New England lacked star power. There's also that Bill Belichick guy who's been running the show for the past 20 years. Some might say he's been pretty important to the organization's sustained success.

Story continues

Brady is 8-4 for his career (including playoffs) against Baltimore. We'll never know how he would have fared against New England if the tables were turned, but we don't need to. What he did in his 20 years with the Patriots was more than enough and more than what any other quarterback has accomplished in NFL history.

NFL analyst says Tom Brady 'would have won 10 Super Bowls' with Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston