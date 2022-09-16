NFL analyst says the Bears are ‘barely a professional football team’

The national media narrative surrounding the Chicago Bears has been a brutal one leading into the regular season. There are some who believe the Bears are going to be the worst team in the league this season.

And despite a comeback win over potential Super Bowl contenders the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago is still the subject of criticism.

ESPN analyst and former NFL linebacker Bart Scott took a shot at the Bears following their Week 1 win.

With another analyst boldly predicting Chicago to upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, Scott said the Bears are “barely a professional football team.” It’s a ridiculous take about an NFL team sitting at 1-0.

Bart Scott: The Chicago Bears “are barely a professional football team” and “There’s nothing Fields can do to the Packers, he’s not a sophisticated passer”. Can’t wait till Sunday night Bart. CANT WAIT! –#DaBears #Bears #Chicago pic.twitter.com/Rimb704Mpo — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 15, 2022

Scott went further and criticized Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive second-half outing against the 49ers.

“There’s nothing Fields can do to the Packers,” Scott said. “He’s not a sophisticated passer.”

Well, it certainly sounds like Scott didn’t tune into the second half of Chicago’s upset win over San Francisco last week. Despite a brutal first half, Fields was a huge reason for the Bears’ comeback victory.

In the second half, Fields led his team on three consecutive touchdown drives, including two scores by him. Fields went 5-of-8 for 102 yards and two touchdowns for a 145.83 passer rating in the second half. And that was in the middle of a monsoon at Soldier Field.

Given the adverse weather conditions in last week’s game, this week will be a good test for Fields and the offense when they battle another talented defense in the Packers.

Sure, the Bears have been on the losing side of this rivalry against Green Bay. But if we learned anything from Chicago’s Week 1 win, it’s that the Bears finally have a professional operation under Matt Eberflus. Contrary to what people like Scott believe.

