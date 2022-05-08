NFL analyst says Alabama Evan Neal was his favorite 2022 draft pick

The time after the NFL draft is for everyone to assess which teams reached, which teams got great value, who had great drafts, and who is going to be stuck in misery for another year. Everyone has something to say, however, there are a few really worth listening to. One of those guys is NFL analyst Brian Baldinger.

Baldinger was an undrafted free agent out of Duke who appeared in 143 NFL games over the course of his 12-year NFL journey. As someone who spent more than a decade competing at the highest level, it is safe to say that his opinion carries some weight.

After assessing the first round choices, Baldinger decided that the New York Giants second selection of the first round t No. 7 overall, former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was the best selection in the first round. From his massive size to an uncanny ability to dominate in either the run or pass blocking game he really impressed Baldinger.

Neal started for the Tide as an 18-year-old freshman and played both tackle spots. He will be a centerpiece of the Giants organization for the next decade to come.

