NFL analyst has this late-round Patriot as one of his favorite picks from draft

The New England Patriots could’ve walked away with a successful NFL draft following their first two picks alone.

Mac Jones surprisingly fell into the Patriots’ lap at No. 15 and the team traded up to No. 38 for arguably the best defensive tackle in the draft with Christian Barmore — both Alabama products. Bill Belichick shored up the defense and even got a bruiser running back (Rhamondre Stevenson) in the fourth round who can play special teams.

One of the more special picks was wide receiver Tre Nixon out of UCF at No. 242 in the seventh round. Nixon was personally chosen by Ernie Adams, who just worked his last draft following a four-decade run in the league. Nixon was also recognized by NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein, who published a column with his favorite three picks of each round.

The Patriots have had issues lately finding receivers who can separate, but Nixon could help in that area. He has the athletic ability to work all three levels of the field and the route running potential of a pro. His hands and play strength could both use some development.

The Patriots’ talent at receiver isn’t as stacked as other teams and it could leave an opening for Nixon to claim a roster spot. Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry sit atop the depth chart at the position.

Both Adams’ and Zierlein’s interest in Nixon makes an interesting storyline heading into offseason activities.

