NFL analyst ranks Tyreek Hill’s new contract second in terms of value

The Miami Dolphins made a big splash this offseason, as they traded five draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs to receive wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Once the trade was complete, the Dolphins and Hill agreed to a four-year extension worth $120 million, making him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL.

Bringing in a six-time Pro Bowler to an offense that desperately needed talent could help Miami take the next step to become a postseason contender after five straight years of missing the tournament.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks recently looked at all of the new wide receiver deals that were handed out this offseason and ranked them in terms of best value. Hill’s contract ranked second behind only San Francisco 49ers weapon Deebo Samuel.

Here’s what Brooks wrote about Hill’s deal:

The hype is real when it comes to the six-time Pro Bowler’s impact on Miami’s offense. Hill’s speed and explosiveness will not only lead to chunk plays for No. 10 himself, but they’ll set up his teammates for big gains against overextended defenses. As one of the most feared big-play threats in the league, Hill’s mere presence changes how opposing defenses will approach the Dolphins. With Jaylen Waddle opposite Hill and tight end Mike Gesicki on the inside, this is a track team of a receiving corps that’ll keep defensive coordinators up late into the night.

While Brooks is high on the value of this contract, this could really be a boom-or-bust deal. Hill’s success came in an offense led by Patrick Mahomes and one of the greatest coaches of the generation in Andy Reid.

Now, he’s in Miami with a unit led by an unproven quarterback and a rookie head coach.

The Dolphins’ offense has looked dangerous at times in training camp, but until they go out on the field and prove it in meaningful games, there will be those who doubt the impact that Hill will actually make.

