NFL analyst provides context of the Steelers QB madness

There are few people in the arena of football data and analytics who do their job as well as Warren Sharp. So when Sharp took to Twitter to offer some inside and some perspective on the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation, we paid attention.

First up, Sharp offered up a rather damning piece of evidence about the Steelers passing offense since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. No team has fewer passing touchdowns since that point than Pittsburgh. This has been a motley crew of players from Mitch Trubisky to Duck Hodges along with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph.

Sharp then uses that data to offer a brief, albeit scathing editorial about the team. The Steelers are reportedly choosing between Rudolph and Pickett to be the starting quarterback in 2024.

the Steelers have 25 passing TDs in 34 games since Big Ben retired the fewest passing TDs of any team in the NFL now they're debating if their 2018 3rd round draft pick should be QB1 this franchise has become unserious playoff wins in 12 yrs from 2005-2016? 12 (+ 2 Super… https://t.co/B0oALFUghm — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 17, 2024

It really does feel like the Steelers are missing the big picture when it comes to the quarterback position. Trying to make do with two quarterbacks who have proven almost nothing in the league doesn’t feel like a franchise with a goal of even winning a playoff game, much less a Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire