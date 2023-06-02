NFL analyst predicts winning record for Panthers in 2023

The Carolina Panthers haven’t finished over .500 since Devin Funchess lost the ball in the lights at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Heck, the stadium doesn’t even go by that name anymore.

But if NFL Network’s Adam Rank pins his predictions for the 2023 campaign, the streak . . . is over.

Rank recently ran through the Panthers’ upcoming regular-season slate, dishing out wins and losses as he saw fit. And of the 17 games, nine forecasted Carolina as the victors. Those dubs are as follows:

These projections have the Panthers winding up at 9-8, which would be their first winning record since 2017. That season saw Carolina go 11-5 and clinch a spot in the Wild Card round against the Saints—where they suffered a gut punch of a 31-26 loss.

Would a 9-8 mark, however, be good enough to clinch them a playoff spot this year? Hey, in this era of the NFC South, anything seems possible.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire