NFL analyst outlines potential cost for Patriots to trade for No. 4 draft pick

NFL analyst outlines potential cost for Pats to trade for No. 4 draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the most interesting teams entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

How so? Well, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that the Falcons are "open" to trading the No. 4 pick in the first round.

We've already seen the San Francisco 49ers make a strong move from No. 12 to No. 3 overall in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins late last month. The Dolphins got a massive haul for the third overall pick, highlighted by three first-rounders (one in 2021, 2022 and 2023).

Curran: Do Patriots have a shot at landing Falcons' No. 4 pick?

Getting that amount of draft capital might be intriguing for the Falcons, who have many positions on both sides of the ball that need a significant upgrade in talent and depth.

A team trading for the No. 4 pick probably is doing so for one of the five quarterbacks expected to be taken in Round 1. If we assume Trevor Lawrence goes No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Zach Wilson goes No. 2 to the New York Jets, then the team at No. 4 could have their choice of Mac Jones, Trey Lance or Justin Fields -- depending on what the 49ers do at No. 3.

What would the cost be for the New England Patriots -- a team that might consider drafting a QB in the first round -- to trade up to No. 4?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer explored this topic in a recent column, and using Jimmy Johnson's draft pick value chart, he came up with the following hypothetical trade offer:

Patriots get: fourth pick

Falcons get: 15th pick, 120th pick, 122nd pick, 2022 first-round pick

Giving up multiple first-rounders is always a tough decision, especially for a Patriots team that hasn't hit a ton of home runs in recent drafts.

But if you really think a specific quarterback from this draft class can run your offense for the next 10 years, then this price absolutely is worth it. Quarterback is the most important position, and the Patriots know that better than anyone after winning six Super Bowl titles during Tom Brady's 20 years at the helm. Finding a long-term solution at this position makes building the rest of the roster so much easier.

If the Patriots don't want to pay an enormous price to move up to No. 4, maybe another team in the top 10 would be willing to make a deal with New England. Most of the teams from No. 5 through No. 10 don't need to take a QB with those picks.