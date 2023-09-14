NFL analyst offers shocking revelation about Steelers OC Matt Canada

Ok, so maybe it wasn’t all Kenny Pickett’s fault after all.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky talked about the Pittsburgh Steelers miserable performance last week against the San Francisco 49ers and he offered up a shocking revelation about just how bad offensive Matt Canada is.

According to Orlovsky, Canada called the same pass play eight times during the game on Sunday. That is a terrifying piece of information. But it does make you wonder why Canada feels compelled to do this.

On the surface, it might seem like Canada is doing this just because he really is that unimaginative and is a reflection of his skills as an offensive coordinator.

“One thing Kenny Pickett has to change” Dan Orlovsky nailed it: 1: His offensive coordinator 2. His ability to read the field (Same problem from last year for BOTH of them reappeared on Sunday) Matt Canada and KP have to be better if this team is going to win games. pic.twitter.com/7aKPriV6Fh — Melissa (@mdrizzy22) September 14, 2023

But maybe it isn’t that at all. Perhaps this is more about Canada doing what he can with Pickett as he struggles. Canada might not want to have to call the same play over and over but he might not think he has much choice with this offense.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire