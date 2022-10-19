NFL analyst Nick Wright still adamant Chiefs are better than Bills (video)

Oh, boy… Nick Wright from the FS1 morning program “First Things First” is back with a vengeance.

The Bills are fresh off a 24-20 win over the Chiefs. As of now, they head into the bye week essentially controlling their own destiny when it comes to locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

But Wright had every excuse in the book for the Chiefs from injuries to the score being close. They lost for every reason except the Bills, according to Wright…

Don’t shoot the messenger, but check out Wright’s latest anti-Bills antics in the clip below:

Nick Wright’s official statement on the aftermath of the #Bills defeating the Chiefs on Sunday. And it’s about what you’d expect #BillsMafia 😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/GFjEcKlm4D — Jake Skellington🎃 (@JakeTheBillsFan) October 17, 2022

