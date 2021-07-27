NFL analyst names NFL comparison for LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. quickly became one of the best defensive players in all of college football starting from the beginning of his true freshman year, and he’s poised to have a standout season in 2021.

There’s no doubt that Stingley will be able to play with the best of them when he does decide to make the jump to the NFL, and analyst Daniel Jeremiah has found Stingley’s pro comparison.

So, who exactly is it? Jeremiah named New Orleans Saints cover man Marshon Lattimore as a possible candidate.

“They have a similar build and similar movement skills,” he said. “Both guys combine their physical gifts with outstanding instincts and awareness. I thought Lattimore was a little more physical coming out of Ohio State, but their games are very similar. Lattimore has enjoyed a very successful NFL career and I see similar success on the horizon for Stingley.”

It will be interesting to see just how much Stingley progresses and how much he continues to look like Lattimore as his career goes on.

So far for LSU, Stingley has amassed 65 total tackles (50 solo), 20 passes defended, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and six interceptions.

