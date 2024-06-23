NFL analyst names Bryce Young as a QB poised to have a breakout season

As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, former Alabama Crimson Tide football star quarterback Bryce Young entered the league with heavy expectations. Between poor coaching and the lack of talent surrounding him, Young put together a disappointing rookie campaign.

Fans shouldn’t quit on Young just yet according to one NFL analyst. Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network recently put together his “All-Breakout Team” for the 2024 season with a caveat that none of the players on the list had made All-Pro or a Pro Bowl.

Young, the former Heisman Trophy winner was Brooks’ choice at QB. He explained his reasoning:

“A disappointing rookie season spurred a mass exodus from Young’s bandwagon, but I believe last year’s No. 1 overall pick can bounce back under new head coach Dave Canales. The quarterback guru just helped Baker Mayfield resurrect his career in Tampa; now Canales can perform his magic in another NFC South city, helping Young regain his swagger in Charlotte. “As the coach reshapes the Panthers’ offense to feature more quarterback-friendly concepts with better weaponry at Young’s disposal, the talented gunslinger could re-emerge as the blue-chip player who won a Heisman Trophy at Alabama and entered the 2023 NFL Draft as the belle of the ball.”

New Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has earned a reputation around the NFL by resurrecting quarterback careers. As Brooks wrote, Canales helped Baker Mayfield find success last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before that Canales was with the Seattle Seahawks where he reignited the career of Geno Smith.

Young and the Panthers will begin training camp on July 24.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the NFL career of Young and all the former Crimson Tide stars.

