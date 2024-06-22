NFL analyst has low expectations for Bucs’ win total in 2024

It seems like not enough people learned from the mistakes of last year’s doubters who thought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would tear it all down and suffer through a rough rebuilding year after Tom Brady’s retirement.

While most national predictions had the Bucs among the NFL’s worst teams last year, Tampa Bay responded by winning the NFC South for the third straight year, making a fourth consecutive trip to the postseason.

But that’s not stopping the naysayers from picking the Bucs to be in the NFL basement again this year, including NFL.com’s Adam Rank, who recently projected the Bucs to score just six wins this season:

Anything can happen, obviously, but considering the Bucs brought back all of their best free agents this offseason, and added key players at positions of need in free agency and the 2024 NFL draft, it shouldn’t be a shock if they extend their streak of division titles and playoff appearances this year.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

C Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire