NFL analyst has low expectations for Bucs’ win total in 2024
It seems like not enough people learned from the mistakes of last year’s doubters who thought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would tear it all down and suffer through a rough rebuilding year after Tom Brady’s retirement.
While most national predictions had the Bucs among the NFL’s worst teams last year, Tampa Bay responded by winning the NFC South for the third straight year, making a fourth consecutive trip to the postseason.
But that’s not stopping the naysayers from picking the Bucs to be in the NFL basement again this year, including NFL.com’s Adam Rank, who recently projected the Bucs to score just six wins this season:
Anything can happen, obviously, but considering the Bucs brought back all of their best free agents this offseason, and added key players at positions of need in free agency and the 2024 NFL draft, it shouldn’t be a shock if they extend their streak of division titles and playoff appearances this year.
QB Baker Mayfield
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
RB Rachaad White
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
WR Mike Evans
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
WR Chris Godwin
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
WR Trey Palmer
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
TE Cade Otton
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
OT Tristan Wirfs
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
G Sua Opeta
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
C Graham Barton
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
G Cody Mauch
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
OT Luke Goedeke
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
OLB Yaya Diaby
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
DL Vita Vea
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
DL Calijah Kancey
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
DL Logan Hall
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
LB Lavonte David
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
LB K.J. Britt
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
CB Jamel Dean
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
CB Zyon McCollum
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
DB Tykee Smith
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
S Jordan Whitehead
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
K Chase McLaughlin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
P Jake Camarda
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
LS Zach Triner
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
