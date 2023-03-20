NFL analyst lobbies for Steelers to sign OBJ

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams in need of a wide receiver. Starters are set with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens but Pittsburgh does not have that key third receiver to add an extra layer of pressure on an opposing defense. NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky thinks that the receiver should be Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham didn’t play in 2022 as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl the previous year. Beckham is healthy now and ready to return to the NFL for another season. In Beckham’s eight seasons in the league he has had double-digit starts in six of them but only started a full season once.

Is Beckham a good fit for the Steelers? I suppose that depends on Beckham. He would have to be willing to accept a diminished role as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver and likely the fourth option in the passing game overall. Beckham’s ability to play inside and outside would work well with what Pittsburgh does on offense and you can never complain about a big target for a young quarterback.

Let us know in the comments if you agree with Orlovsky and think OBJ is a good fit for the Steelers.

.@danorlovsky7 wants to see OBJ with the Steelers 👀 pic.twitter.com/I00zdKvNbA — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire