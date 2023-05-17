NFL analyst Kyle Brandt calls Bears faith in Justin Fields 'smart'

NFL analyst calls Bears faith in Justin Fields 'smart' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Amid the second phase of the Chicago Bears rebuild, one NFL analyst expressed his appreciation of how they have not only built around Justin Fields, but treated him with praise and respect.

"It is the smart thing to do, in how they're treating Justin Fields," Kyle Brandt said on Good Morning Football. "And you know what, it's the right thing to do."

In terms of building around Fields, the Bears are starting to lay some brick.

This offseason, Ryan Poles & Co. bolstered the wide receiver core with DJ Moore, Tyler Scott and Robert Tonyan, giving Fields more effective targets to throw. They also upgraded the offensive line with Darnell Wright, the No. 10 pick from Tennessee, and Nate Davis, who they signed to be their presumed right guard.

Following a season when the Bears rushed for the league's most yards and a franchise record single season yards, they brought in veterans D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer, along with highly-touted prospect Roschon Johnson out of Texas.

Before the times started to shift, Fields was the most beaten-down quarterback in the league. A bottom-tier offensive line and below-average wide receiver core made Fields the most sacked quarterback in the NFL.

"Understand from the second Justin Fields has become a Chicago Bear, he's basically been run over by the team bus over and over and over again," Brandt said.

That's seemingly over, as the roster is enhanced from last season.

As far as respect goes from the Bears, Ryan Poles admitted to Cynthia Frelund on NFL plus he made Fields privy to their draft plans.

"I want my quarterback (to be) a part of the process," Poles said on the subject of making Fields a confidant of the draft. "I actually told him what we were going to do. We did exactly that."

What's more, Poles expressed his undivided belief in Fields, despite the Bears' thorough evaluation process of the 2023 quarterback draft class.

"We took the time to evaluate the quarterbacks because, like I said in the press conference, I wanted to be blown away because I do believe in Justin Fields and I do believe he can take the next step to get this organization to a championship-caliber team," Poles said.

