NFL analyst: Jahmyr Gibbs deserves to be drafted in the first round

Jahmyr Gibbs spent only one season at Alabama after transferring in from Georgia Tech ahead of the 2022 season. His impact on the Crimson Tide offense was immense and he has worked his way into being a potential first-round pick.

The 2023 NFL draft is set to begin in less than a week, and multiple former Crimson Tide stars are expected to hear their names called. However, others will have to wait for the second or third day for their NFL careers to begin.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network recently argued Gibbs shouldn’t have to wait. He deserves to be selected in the first round.

One prospect who might not go in the 1st round but should… My pick: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama RBs matter, especially ones like Gibbs. More on why from @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/VjenKNRHlW — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 18, 2023

