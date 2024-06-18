NFL analyst high on Titans’ offseason moves

The Tennessee Titans have started the Ran Carthon-Brian Callahan era with a bang after the team made several significant signings and some key draft selections during the 2024 offseason.

Most importantly, they’ve beefed up the team around quarterback Will Levis, who is now better equipped to prove he’s the long-term solution under center.

One analyst who is a fan of the Titans’ offseason is ESPN’s Seth Walder, who gave the Titans a “B” grade for what they did the past few months.

Walder praised the Titans for the additions of Calvin Ridley, L’Jarius Sneed and Lloyd Cushenberry. However, he was not a fan of the Titans standing pat and not trading back in the first and second rounds.

My biggest gripe about the Titans’ offseason is that they didn’t trade down in the draft. In the first round they stood pat at No. 7 to take offensive tackle JC Latham, but you must wonder if they could have worked out a deal to move down with a QB-needy team such as the Vikings, Broncos or Raiders. More egregiously, the Titans took defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat in Round 2 at pick No. 38 — one spot before the Rams gave up a fifth-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to move from 52 to 39. That deal was likely also available to Tennessee.

While I certainly understand Walder’s gripe considering Latham was projected to go lower and Sweat’s stock had taken a hit thanks to the off-the-field issue he had prior to the draft, both players addressed immediate needs for Tennessee.

No matter where you stand on Tennessee’s draft decisions, there’s no question Carthon has done a fantastic job adding talent to this roster, and as a result the Titans should be able to turn things around much quicker than we originally anticipated.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire