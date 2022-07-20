NFL analyst hammers Steelers offensive line moves

Ross Tucker played in the NFL for seven seasons and played in 42 games and 28 starts. Having said that, Tucker’s resume doesn’t give the full picture of his knowledge of the position. When Tucker talks about offensive line talent, he’s usually spot on.

So when Tucker calls the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line poor and takes a shot at the moves the team made in the offseason, it probably means something. Tucker didn’t have much optimism about the additions of Mason Cole and James Daniels as interior offensive linemen. While I agree Cole isn’t much of an upgrade over guys like Kendrick Green or Kevin Dotson but for better or worse James Daniels is the best offensive lineman on the roster.

The biggest mistake the Steelers made pertaining to the offensive line this offseason was completely ignoring offensive tackle. The coaching staff have far too much faith in Dan Moore and Chuks Okorafor for my liking and could really end up being the undoing of the offense this season.

.⁦@RossTuckerNFL⁩ put the Steelers in the “Poor” tier among NFL offensive lines, and didn’t really hold back! pic.twitter.com/kYEwiw4Rvc — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 19, 2022

