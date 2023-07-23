NFL analyst goes with 9-8 for Steelers in 2023

NFL Network’s Adam Rank broke down his predictions for wins and losses for the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. It’s a roller coaster ride for the Steelers ending in a 9-8 record but not the route most would expect.

Rank has the Steelers splitting the season series with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens but getting swept by the Cleveland Browns.

Rank also has the Steelers starting slow and struggling out of the gate and finishing strong. A bit on the nose perhaps but based on last season it makes some sense. Pittsburgh turned it on after the bye week in 2022 based almost exclusively on the development of then-rookie Kenny Pickett.

Getting nine wins would preserve head coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons but would certainly put the playoffs in jeopardy.

