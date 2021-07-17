NFL analyst explains why Derrick Henry is the league’s best RB

Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry has a Heisman Trophy to his name, as well as seemingly countless NFL accolades. The Tennessee Titans running back is built like a linebacker, but he is the best ball carrier in the league.

In the modern era, running backs seem like a commodity that teams can use on a year-to-year basis. So, to see Henry be the centerpiece of a successful offense is extraordinary.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently ranked the NFL’s top-10 best running backs, and he had Henry at the top.

“It’s tough to vote against a member of the 2,000-yard club,” writes Fowler. “Henry became the eighth NFL player to crack that threshold thanks to a massive workload (378 carries) and 34 broken tackles, tops in the league. “Some coaches and scouts prefer versatility in the passing game, which isn’t Henry’s strength. He has never caught more than 20 passes in a season. But Henry is so overwhelming as a pure runner — with an offense built around his every move — that he didn’t slip past sixth on any ballot. “His 1,073 yards after contact topped all tailbacks by more than 300 yards.”

Fowler also reference some stats that standout, Henry is the fastest running back at the line of scrimmage with 10.87 mph. He also converts 80% of third down conversions.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Derrick Henry as he prepares for another strong 2021 season.

