NFL analyst explains why Bryce Young is the best QB in 2023 draft class

Bryce Young is expected to be one of the first few players selected in the 2023 NFL draft, with many believing he could be the first overall selection.

ESPN NFL analyst and former professional quarterback Dan Orlovsky recently broke down Young’s style of play and explained why he stands above the rest in terms of ability.

Orlovsky put an emphasis on Young letting plays process before him on the field. He discusses that it’s something any quarterback can learn, but not all can put into practice in an actual game.

The Carolina Panthers hold the first overall pick and are expected to choose between Young and Ohio State‘s C.J. Stroud. The Houston Texans at No. 2 will likely select whoever isn’t sporting a Panthers cap.

What is “processing”? Learn it on paper—feel it in a game!!@_bryce_young has BY FAR the best feel in this class—to any spot on the field #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/l4B1aVoFgJ — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 12, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Young and other former Alabama players as the 2023 NFL draft process winds down.

