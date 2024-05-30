NFL analyst discusses why Derrick Henry will have the biggest impact among new RBs

After a Hall of Fame career with the Tennessee Titans, former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry will have a new home in Baltimore for the 2024 season after signing with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent this off-season.

Henry was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL rushing yards and touchdown leader and the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year among a laundry list of awards during his time in Nashville. However, after a disappointing 6-11 2023 campaign, it was time for both ideas to start fresh. The Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel this off-season and need to start over fresh with young QB Will Levis.

Entering the 2024 season, Henry will be 30 years old with only a handful of productive years left. It is only fair that he gets to spend that time with a contender and compete for a ring, because that is the only thing his NFL career is missing.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the NFL’s reigning MVP, and now paired with King Henry makes for one of the most unique yet exciting backfields of all time.

Several high-caliber running backs will have new homes for the 2024 season such as Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, Aaron Jones and many more, but NBC Sports Matthew Berry break down why Henry will have the biggest impact of any RB on their new team. Berry said of King Henry’s arrival in Baltimore, “I mean, the Ravens as a team last year had 20 running back touchdowns. And now here comes Derrick Henry who is the best running back Lamar Jackson has ever had in his backfield.”

Matthew Berry discusses why Derrick Henry will make the biggest impact among RBs in new places. pic.twitter.com/h20mVNk1Hg — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) May 26, 2024

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire